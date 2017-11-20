If Modi government has its way, Varanasi, Nagpur and Pune will get London Transport Model very soon; here is how

‘India to be next electric vehicle hub’ (Photo from PTI)

It seems Narendra Modi government is all geared up for a big revival of the transport system in the country. Addressing a first edition of ‘Smart Mobility Conference’ organised by FICCI on Monday, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “There is a lot of potential from the London Transport Model to enhance e-mobility in India and my ministry is engaging with them to scope out synergies in implementing the same model in various cities like Varanasi, Nagpur and Pune among others.” Also, Gadkari added, “Public transport running on biofuel and electricity is the focus of the government as it would be environment-friendly and cost-effective.”

India to be next electric vehicle hub!

Gadkari also explained how India can become all-electric vehicle hub in the world. Gadkari said, “India is an electric-surplus and coal surplus country and the nation can capitalise on this advantage to become an all-electric vehicle hub in the world. ”

Gadkari, who steered the country’s first electric vehicles project in Nagpur, said, “At present, there are 200 electric taxis in Nagpur along with 200 charging stations and by next month charging capacity of more than 10,000 cars will be created. The government is planning to increase the number of electric taxis from 200 to 2000 in Nagpur. Increasing production will also reduce the cost of lithium-ion battery over time, which almost makes up for 40% of the total cost of an electric vehicle.”

‘Need of pollution-free fuel’

Gadkari, by emphasising the need of pollution-free methanol as fuel in vehicles, cited the example of Sweden, where an efficient system has been developed for substituting diesel by methanol as fuel. “Research in converting carbon dioxide to methanol is promising and can be a game changer for the economy,” Gadkari added.

“Cost effective, indigenous, import substitute and pollution-free electric vehicles is the smart mobility solution for India,” Gadkari concluded.