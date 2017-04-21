If Kulbhushan Jadhav is murdered, Pakistan will be split into 16, says Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has warned Pakistan of consequences it may face after it announced the decision to award the death sentence to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav – he is currently incarcerated in a jail there. (Source: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has warned Pakistan of consequences it may face after it announced the decision to award the death sentence to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav – he is currently incarcerated in a jail there. According to an Aaj Tak report, the BJP MP while speaking at an event organised at New Delhi’s Constitutional Club said, “Currently Pakistan is divided into two parts, but if it hangs Jadhav then it will be divided into four. Even after that if Pakistan does not give up with its ill intentions, then it will be split into 16 pieces.” Soon after Pakistan announced the execution of the Indian national accusing him of allegedly being involved in espionage and sabotage activities, political leaders here have called for stringent action against the neighbouring country.

In his speech at the event, Swamy also said that India belongs to Hindus. However, the BJP leader said India also belongs to those Muslims who believe that their ancestors were Hindu. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Dibrugarh, people have same DNA,” Swamy said. He also said that there might be a change in skin shade of people due to change in temperature in different regions, but the reality is that all people belong to Hindu culture.

Even in the past, Swamy had taken a dig at Pakistan in a tweet saying that if it kills Jadhav then India must recognise Balochistan as an independent country. The BJP leader has also asked the Central government to warn Pakistan of serious consequences if at all it executes Jadhav. Even Amnesty International, a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights, has said that Pakistan has violated international law by announcing death sentence to Jadhav.

In a report published by Zee News, Swamy had earlier said that India should abandon its perception that India-Pakistan friendship is necessary to have Hindu-Muslim unity in the country.