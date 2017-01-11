If I can sell Maggi, why can’t I do something for Mumbai Traffic Police: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan. (PTI)

While inaugurating the 28th edition of the Road Safety Week in Mumbai, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his desire to offer his services to the Mumbai Traffic Police by becoming its face and voice. Addressing the media yesterday, Bachchan said, “I want to offer my services to the Mumbai Traffic Police and I have been saying this for many years to many officers.”

“If my face and my voice can sell Maggie noodles, it can sell cement. then why can’t I do something which is good for the community and city,” said the 74-year-old actor.

You may also like to watch this video:

While expressing his desire to make films that can inspire the people to be more cautious about safety, the actor said, “At any given point of time, I’m ready to construct creatively and produce as many films as I can.”

The slogan of this year’s Safety Week is ‘safety is gainful, accident is painful’ and more focus would be given on the use of helmets and seat belts. Maharashtra DGP Satish Mathur, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar, Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe (Traffic Mumbai) and other officials were present on the occasion.