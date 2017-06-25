IED blast Chhattisgarh: Two security personnel injured

While cordoning off a forested patch on way back to the base camp today, two jawans came under the impact of explosion, triggered by naxals, that left them injured.(Representational Photo: PTI)

Two security personnel were today injured in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast, triggered by Naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. The incident took place in the forests under Tarrem police station limits when a joint team of security forces was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in the area, a senior police official told PTI. The composite squad of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), DRG and district force was out in an operation in the interiors of Basaguda and Tarrem area, around 450 km from here, for past couple of days. While cordoning off a forested patch on way back to the base camp today, two jawans came under the impact of the explosion, triggered by Naxals, that left them injured, he said.

Of the injured, one belongs to CRPF’s elite wing — CoBRA 204th battalion and has been identified as constable Badal Murmu, while another is a district police assistant constable Roshan Kumar, he said. Soon after getting information of the incident, reinforcements were rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a local hospital, he added. Meanwhile, a search operation was underway in the region to nab the ultras involved in the incident, he added.