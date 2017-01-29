IED blast Chhattisgarh: Improvised Explosive Device blast kills CRPF jawan in Sukma Raipur

This came after two CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Sukma on November 21. (PTI)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. Another such incident took place in November last year, where a 74 battalion CRPF Sub-Inspector lost his life in the blast. This came after two CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Sukma on November 21. The two jawans were working on the safety of road construction when the incident took place.

5 army personnel rescued alive from under snow in J&K

Five army personnel were today rescued alive after being trapped for several hours under snow in Macchil sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir Valley, officials said. The soldiers got trapped after the track leading to their post caved in this morning. “All the five soldiers were rescued alive and were shifted to hospital for treatment,” an army official told PTI here.

He said the rescue operation was launched immediately after the snow track leading to the post caved in, resulting in five soldiers getting trapped.

The rescuers worked hard despite inclement weather and managed to rescue the trapped jawans, the official said.

As many as 21 persons, including 15 army men, have been killed since Wednesday due to avalanches and snowfall-related deaths in Kashmir valley.

Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir Valley in view of fresh snowfall which was still continuing when last reports were received.