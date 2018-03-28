‘Idhar se doobe, udhar uge’: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s farewell message to Naresh Agarwal

Azad, while delivering his thank you note to outgoing MPs, said the House will miss Agarwal for a number of reasons.

BJP leader Naresh Agarwal, who courted a number of controversies during his tenure as Rajya Sabha MP, got a special mention from leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azaad on his last day in the House. Azad, while delivering his thank you note to outgoing MPs, said the House will miss Agarwal for a number of reasons. Nabi said that unlike other MPs, Agarwal used to speak 5-6 times a day. He, in a lighter vein, said that Agarwal is like the Sun which sets on one end and rises from other.

“Naresh Agarwal ji is a Sun who sets from one end and rises from other. I am confident that the party he has just joined will use his potential,” Nabi said while addressing the MPs. (Naresh Agarwal ji ek aise suraj hain, idhar doobe, udhar nikle, idhar nikle udhar doobe. Mujhe yaqeen hai jis party mein vo gaye hain vo unki kshamta ka poora upyog karegi).

Agarwal, a senior leader from Uttar Pradesh, has courted a number of controversies in past and switched his party a number of times. Recently, Agarwal left Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party to join the BJP. At the time of joining the party, he once again kicked off a controversy after termed senior leader Jaya Bachchan as a “Nachane Wali.”

Earlier, PM Modi also shared his wishes for outgoing MPs. Modi said that all of the outgoing parliamentarians have their significant contribution and importance. “We bid farewell to some of our MP colleagues in the Rajya Sabha,” Modi said. “All of the outgoing parliamentarians have their significant contribution, importance, and each one of them has tried to contribute to the best of their capacity for the bright future of this country, and the country will not forget them,” he added.

Modi also mentioned some of the eminent members of the House appointed by the President, “We will always remember the distinguished work of Parasaran Ji. The players who have made India proud, Dilip (Tirkey) ji and Sachin (Tendulkar) ji- in the coming, days we will not have the privilege of their presence.”

“Everyone will remember Professor (P. J.) Kurien and his smiling face; this has been his specialty and he played an important role in running the House,” he added

Fifty-nine Rajya Sabha MPs will retire in April 2018.