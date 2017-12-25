Identify freedom fighters since 1857, assist their kin, says BJP MP Sharad Tripathi

Sharad Tripathi, an MP from Uttar Pradesh, said many of those who fought against the British rule in 1857, recognised by many as the country’s first war of Independence, are not known much among the masses. (PTI)

A BJP Lok Sabha member has urged the Centre to identify those who fought for the country’s Independence since 1857, and give their family members monetary and other government benefits. Sharad Tripathi, an MP from Uttar Pradesh, said many of those who fought against the British rule in 1857, recognised by many as the country’s first war of Independence, are not known much among the masses. “I believe that India’s fight for Independence began in 1857 leading to the freedom in 1947. The government should do a study and recognise such heroes as martyrs. Their family members should be given benefits,” he told PTI. Earlier this year in Parliament, Tripathi had demanded that a martyrs gate be built in the national capital in the honour of freedom fighters who laid down their lives between 1857 and 1947. A list containing the names of such freedom fighters should be released by the government as currently, there is no such authentic record, he said.

While the names of Indian soldiers who fought the World War-II were inscribed by the British on the India Gate, there is no such commemoration for the Indians who died for the country’s freedom from 1857 to 1947, he had said.