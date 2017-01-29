Ideal times for RSS, intellectuals inquiring about it: Mohan Bhagwat

He said intellectuals have started inquiring about it, believing that “only the Sangh could do something good for the society.” (PTI)

RSS had been facing opposition in the past 10-20 years but now the situation has turned in its favour, owing to its dedication and hard work for the development of society, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said today.

He said intellectuals have started inquiring about it, believing that “only the Sangh could do something good for the society.”

“Today, the society wants to be part of the Sangh as they believe that it would do something good for the society,” Bhagwat said addressing intellectuals and RSS activists on the concluding day of the four-day workers meet here.

He said the Sangh has aimed to bring about a change in the behaviour of individuals, family, society and livelihood to develop a nation that “we dream of”.

Stating that Ratan Tata had met him in Nagpur recently, Bhagwat said he (Tata) wanted to know about the process that RSS followed to produce dedicated Swayamsevaks in its branches and expressed willingness to visit such branches.

The RSS chief said he assured Tata to make arrangements so that the latter can visit RSS branches in Mumbai soon.

Appreciating the hard-work and dedication of Swayamsevaks, Bhagwat said people in the country and abroad were discussing about RSS, which has never differentiated society on the lines of caste, region, or untouchability, but promoted unity and patriotism.

However, he cautioned Swayamsevaks to be more vigilant and discharge their responsibility without committing any mistake, particularly when the situation was not in its favour.

RSS has been an integral part of Hindu Rashtra, Bhagwat added.