Idea of any political party supporting mob violence stems from prejudice, dishonesty: Vasundhara Raje

In an article published in the Times of India on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje says that the idea of any political party supporting mob violence stems from prejudice and dishonesty. The CM wrote about how, in the past 18 months, stories have been falsely portrayed and escalated by the press. She said that she would like to clarify that the notion of political parties supporting mob violence on the basis of religion, caste, or eating habits was false. Raje segmented this issue into 3 – allegation vs conviction, story vs data, and individual motivation vs group bias. She then elaborated on incidents that took place in Rajasthan.

She wrote about the Pratapgarh incident which involved the death of Zafar Khan due to an argument related to open defecation. She said that there were various assumptions on the death as to where, when and how it took place. The government is still investigating the matter she said and anybody found guilty would not be spared. Similarly, mentioning the Pehlu Khan case, she talked of how the case was registered and suspects had been arrested and will be punished when their guilt is proven in front of the court. She also talked about how in the past three years, there had been no increment in the number of deaths in Rajasthan and the incidents of murders and mob lynchings are lesser in the year 2017 as compared to 2012. She said that her aim was to improve healthcare services provided by the government to reduce the natural deaths and also working on the political and social reforms to deal with the unnatural deaths.

She wrote that PM Narendra Modi had always described all mob lynching incidents as illegal acts and the offenders would suffer severe consequences. As the CM of Rajasthan, she is often sharing notes with her colleagues in the other states and all of them are clear on the fact that they would never pave way for violence. She said that India should aspire to reach an unnatural death toll of zero. The ongoing gap between the aspirations of the government and the reality is a disappointment, she said.