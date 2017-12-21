Iconic Hard Rock Cafe debuts in Kolkata

Global restaurant chain Hard Rock International has set foot in the city with its first cafe in Park Street area. (Image: Reuters)

Global restaurant chain Hard Rock International has set foot in the city with its first cafe in Park Street area. “The opening of Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata marks our eighth location in India,” Anibal Fernandes, vice-president of Franchise Operations, Hard Rock International, said today. Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata’s menu comprises signature dishes such as the ‘Jumbo Combo’, ‘Classic Nachos’, the ‘Legendary Burger’ and a variety of beverages and cocktails, it said in a release. The menu also highlights the tastes of the city with a range of flatbreads and many local vegetarian favourites, the release said.

Hard Rock International has presence in 74 countries, with 179 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos. JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd is the franchise partner for Hard Rock Cafe in India. The Kolkata cafe’s ‘Rock Shop’ will offer rock ‘n’ roll-inspired items, as well as collectible Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, the release added.