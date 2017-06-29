Iconic CST railway station in Mumbai renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus; Central Railway issues notification

The notification mentioned that the code Initials of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, which is CSTM, will remain the same. (Reuters)

The name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai has been changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, as per a notification issued by the Central Railway. On Thursday, the Central Railways issued order about the change in the name of the railway station, reports news agency ANI. The notification also mentioned that the code Initials of the station, which is CSTM, will remain the same. In December 2016, the Maharashtra Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution to rename the railway terminus by adding the word ‘Maharaj’ in the original name, as per the reports. After the resolution was passed by the assembly, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had moved it in the Lower House saying the Assembly recommends to the Central Government to rename these two places. It was followed by Central government’s nod to the recommendation. However, it was on Thursday that the order was finally issued notifying the change in the name of CST.

This is not the first time that the name of the iconic terminal has been changed. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was once known as Victoria Terminus. The marvellous structure was built in 1887 in Bori Bunder area of Bombay (now Mumbai) to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria. The railway station has been included in UNESCO World Heritage Site list and had been known for over a century as Victoria Terminus. It was only in 1996, months after Bombay was renamed as Mumbai, that the station was renamed after Shivaji. The station has also featured in many Bollywood movies including Shah Rukh Khan’s superhero film Ra.One as well as Chennai Express. Yamla Pagla Deewana, Lunch Box, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Shoot Out At Wadala are other films shoot on the location.

Besides CST railway station, the Assembly resolution had also recommended to add ‘Maharaj’ in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.