ICHR makes big move on Hindu dynasties ignored by historians in favour of Mughals

In a bid to carry out more research on Hindu dynasties ‘deliberately ignored’ by historians, the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) has approved studies on a number of projects centred around regional dynasties run by Hindu kings. As per a report, some senior officials of the department are having a view that historians had ignored the particular aspects of history, especially during the Mughal period. The research project committee has approved projects on Assam’s Ahom dynasty and Kashmir’s Karkota dynasty, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

The study on Karkota dynasty will deliberately focus on King Lalitaditya Muktapida, among others. Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, member secretary of ICHR, told HT that not much study material is available on Ahom dynasty as historians “ignored it specifically because they gradually became Hindus.” He added that subjects left out deliberately need more research. Shukla said that our historians have written so much about the Mughal period but during that same period, a number of other dynasties were ignored. Karkota dynasty finds its mentions in the Rajatarangini, a Vedic text.

Shukla said that Lalitaditya Muktapida ruled for 34 years in the 8th century. The council has also approved a number of projects on medieval history which also include the art and architecture of northeast and southern states. Another ICHR official claimed that India has an unparalleled history of science and technology and scientific achievement before 1835. He said that number of articles were written in reputed Western journals on India’s advancements, adding that the same should be highlighted.