IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: All you need to know about the examination dates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the examination dates for jobs in Rural Regional Banks (RRB) and Public Sector Banks (PBS).(Reuters)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the examination dates for jobs in Rural Regional Banks (RRB) and Public Sector Banks (PBS). The date sheet for the online Common Written Examination (CWE) is available on the official website.

CWE RRB VI officer scale I as well as office assistant, the preliminary test will be held on one of these dates — 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 in September 2017. For scale II and III, the single examination for officer and office assistants will be held on November 5 and November 12 respectively.

The preliminary examination for PO or Probationary Officer will be held on 7, 8 and 14 October. On October 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2017, the examination for the post of management trainees in various public sector banks will be held. The main examination is scheduled to be on 26th November.

For the recruitment of clerks (CWE CLERK VII) the examination will take place on December 2, 3, 9 and 10. The main exam is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2018.

You may also like to watch:

The IBPS examination takes place in two tiers. The candidates appearing for CWE VII onwards, firstly have to take a preliminary examination. Only when they get shortlisted, they appear for the main examination. The questions in the main examination will be related to the profession.

Final merit list does not consider the marks obtained in the prelims. It is considered only when candidates are shortlisted for the interview. All other important questions related to the examination will be posted on the official website of IBPS in due time.

Prelims for the specialist officer (CWE SPL-VII) is scheduled to be held on December 30 and 31, 2017 and mains on January 28, 2018.