IAS, IPS officers sacked in public interest, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Among officers working in the central government, two IAS officers have been placed under suspension in the last three years, he said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. (PTI)An IAS officer and two IPS officers have been prematurely retired in public interest for being poor performers, Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said. These officers have been given premature retirement in the last three years based on review of their performance, he said. A service review is conducted twice for an all-India service officer – first after 15 years and again on 25 years of completion of qualifying service. “Five IAS officers and two IPS officers of Centre/state governments have been dismissed/removed/compulsory retired in the last three years.

“In addition to this, one IAS officer and two IPS officers of Centre/state governments have been prematurely retired in public interest in term of Rule 16(3) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules-1958, in the last three years,” said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.

The rule allows the central government to retire in public service an officer of all-India services (Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service) after giving him or her at least three months previous notice in writing or three months pay and allowances.

“Both the IAS officers suspended by Department of Personnel and Training have been reinstated pending departmental proceedings,” the minister said.

“The Centre has given prosecution sanction against 21 IAS officers in the last three years. Further, eight IPS officers have been booked/chargesheeted on criminal charges in the last three years,” he said.

“Six IAS officers have been convicted in the last three years,” Singh said.

He said no centralised data regarding suspension of IAS officers serving in the affairs of the state governments is maintained by the central government.