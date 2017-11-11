IAF’s 223 squadron, 117 Helicopter Unit to get President’s Standards

The Standards will be presented at Air Force Station Adampur by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Reuters)

A Mig-29 squadron and a helicopter unit of the Indian Air Force will be awarded the President’s Standards on November 16, an official statement said on Saturday.

The awards will be given to Adampur-based 223 Squadron of the IAF, which flies the upgraded Mig-29, and 117 Helicopter Unit based at Sarsawa Air Force Station.

The Standards will be presented at Air Force Station Adampur by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to 233 Squadron’s commanding officer Group Captain Prabhat Malik and his 117 Helicopter Unit counterpart, Wing Commander N. Batra.

The President will also release a First Day Cover of 223 Squadron and 117 Helicopter Unit during the ceremony.

Operational outfits of the IAF become eligible for award of President’s standard on completion of 18 years. The selection is based on their performance and achievements, both during peace and hostilities.

This honour is an acknowledgement of the meritorious service rendered by the selected units.

Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa will also be present at the ceremony. Retired Air warriors and previous Commanding Officers of both the recipient units have also been invited.