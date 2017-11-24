IAF Kiran crashes in Hyderabad, woman pilot safe

Now, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the crash

In a close escape, a woman rookie pilot was ejected safely after an IAF Kiran aircraft crashed near Telangana’s Siddipet. “Today at about 1400 hrs one IAF Kiran aircraft on a routine training mission crashed around 50km from the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, Hyderabad. The trainee pilot ejected safely,” a defence release said here. Now, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the crash, the release added. Rashi Raina, the pilot who suffered injuries in the accident is one of IAF’s six women fighter pilots being trained to fly fighter jets. A police official told The Times of India that Rashi suffered a leg injury in the accident. The police officials said that the trainee pilot was provided with medical aid after the crash at Duddeda village in Siddipet district. This was second such incident in two months. He added that there were no casualties in the incident. As per the repot, the aircraft had crash landed on an open area a few metres away from the highway. Some passersby and police constables immediately attended to the pilot following the mishap.

Another Kiran aircraft of the IAF had crashed neat the region and the pilot was ejected safely in September this year. All three aboard, including the pilot, were reported safe. The Kiran aircraft, which had left Hakimpet Air Force Station for routine training mission, had crashed minutes after take off. “Today morning, at around 11.45 am, a Kiran aircraft which got airborne from the Hakimpeth Air Force station in Hyderabad for a routine training mission crashed. The pilot, a trainee flight cadet, is safe,” PTI quoted a source as saying. In a similar incident, an army helicopter had crashed in Jammu and Kashmir in September when an advanced light Helicopter crashed at Tsogstalu Helipad in eastern Ladakh.

All passengers were safe and no major injuries were reported after the incident. Two army commanders – General officer commanding 14 corps and General officer commanding 3 Division were onboard on the Dhruv helicopter.

