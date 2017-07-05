IAF helicopter missing in Arunachal Pradesh: Wreckage found in Chopoyoha, Wing Commander, 2 others feared dead

Indian Air Force (IAF) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) that went missing on Tuesday near Sagalee in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, was found today. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

Indian Air Force (IAF) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) that went missing on Tuesday near Sagalee in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, was found today. IGP (Law & Order) Nabin Payeng on Wednesday told PTI that the wreckage of the chopper was found near Chopoyoha in the same district. The Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Arunachal Pradesh police launched a search operation and trekked through the jungle and hill areas between Yupia and Hoj Telam in Pampumpare district to locate the helicopter that went missing with three crew members on board. As per the reports by India Today, all the crew members were feared dead. The pilot of the helicopter was the Wing Commander MS Dhillon. He is the commanding officer of the unit who was on board the indigenous helicopter and was accompanied by Flight Lieutenant PK Singh and Flight Engineer Sgt Gujjar.

The helicopter was on the mission to evacuate people stranded in Sagalee and Dambuk due to massive landslides caused by heavy rains. The IAF was engaged in flood rescue mission in the state when it went missing yesterday around 3:50 PM after it took off from Pilputu helipad near Sagalee. Sagalee additional deputy commissioner J Pertin said the IAF helicopter, which was pressed into the evacuation of people stranded due to floods in the area, had made five sorties since it arrived there at around 10.30 AM on Tuesday. “In the sixth sortie to Naharlagun, the crew for unknown reasons did not take the last batch of nine civilians and took off from Sagalee,” he added. Nabin Payeng said that the search parties since morning were trekking through hills near Kheel between Sagalee and Doimukh to locate the missing chopper.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



This is not the only air disaster incident in the area. In May last, a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet with two pilots of Indian Air Force had crashed near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.