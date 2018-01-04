IAF chopper makes emergency landing at Madhya Pradesh Police ground

The chopper landed at 3 pm at the SAF ground following a technical glitch. (Representative Image: Reuters)

An Indian Air Force helicopter, carrying three service personnel on board, made an emergency landing at a Madhya Pradesh Police ground here today due to a technical glitch, but all were safe, a police officer said. The chopper, which took off from the IAF’s Gwalior base, was on a routine sortie, Bhind Superintendent of Police, Prashant Khare told PTI. “The helicopter carrying three IAF personnel, including the pilot, made an emergency landing at the local Special Armed Force (SAF) ground,” he said.

The chopper landed at 3 pm at the SAF ground following a technical glitch, he said. A team from the Gwalior base, which arrived here, was inspecting the chopper, SAF Deputy Superintendent of Police, Suresh Singh Yadav said. All the persons on board were safe and no damage was caused to the chopper, he said.