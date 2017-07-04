IAF chopper goes missing near Arunachal Pradesh with three on board

Indian Air Force (AIF)’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with three on board went missing today near Sagalee in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a defence source. The identities of people on board the chopper are yet to be disclosed. MoS Home Kiren Rijiju while talking about the incedent said, “Weather turbulent in North-East.I’m safe but whole State machinery geared up to locate IAF ALH chopper missing almost at same time.” He further added, “AP CM Pema Khandu&state govt mobilizing local people to locate missing IAF helicopter which was on a rescue mission in AP.”
Further details awaited.