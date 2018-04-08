‘I was raped by BJP MLA… arrest them or I kill myself’: Woman shocks outside Yogi Adityanath’s residence

The woman alleged she was raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, but no action was taken against him.

Shocking scenes were witnessed outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow when a woman tried to commit suicide along with her entire family on Sunday. The woman alleged she was raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, but no action was taken against him. “I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself,” the woman was quoted as saying by ANI. “I had even gone to the CM to no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened,” she added.

The police have registered a case against Sengar after the protests. Speaking to media, Rajiv Krishan, Additional District General, Lucknow zone told ANI that the case has been transferred to Lucknow and the allegations can be proved only after a thorough probe.”

Krishnan added the woman’s family has accused Sengar of raping her. However, police have claimed that both parties are in a dispute since 10-12 years.

Reacting on the incident, Sengar, the accused MLA, termed it as a ‘pre-planned’ incident. “There was an incident in their family, case was registered. Police saved two innocent people, being made scapegoat by them,” Sengar said.

He added that women and her family has a misconception that he has helped the accused. He said that the family has left no platform to defame him. “I request the administration to probe this well and punish the real culprit,” Sengar added.

Some media reports said the woman first tried to pour oil and set herself ablaze outside Adityanath’s residence. However, she was soon rescued by the police deployed there and taken to Gautam Palli Police Station along with her family. The family once again tried to kill themselves at the police station.