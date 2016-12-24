NDA transformed India’s economy, future is bright: PM Narendra Modi

My aim is to make India a developed country in one generation, said PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his is vision is to make India a developed economy in one generation. Outlining a number of economic reforms done by his government, Modi said that NDA transformed country’s economy and that India now has a bright future. Comparing the performance of his government with previous government’s on economic front, Modi said: “India is been seen as bright spot. To see how far we’ve traveled we should look back to 2012-13 when the currency was falling sharply,” said Modi.

The PM said that all the decisions taken by NDA will be far-sighted and it will not shy away from taking harsh decisions for the sake of improving Indian economy. “Decision’s taken by this government will be long-sighted. This Government will not shy away from taking bold decisions,” PM said.

