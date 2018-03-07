I-T raids properties of Gupta family, at centre of South Africa row, on suspected ties with Jacob Zuma

Officials of the Income Tax department conducted raids at residences of the Guptas in the town of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the nearby town of Dehradun on Tuesday. (IE)

Officials of the Income Tax department conducted raids at residences of the Guptas in the town of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the nearby town of Dehradun on Tuesday. The Gupta brothers Ajay, Rajesh and Atul, are under investigation for their links with Jacob Zuma, who resigned as the President of South Africa on February 15 over corruption scandals. The Gupta family house in Uttar Pradesh was raided by tax inspectors at the centre of a corruption scandal yesterday. The raid was conducted on the suspicion that they were bringing money into their native country. The officials also conducted raids at one of Gupta’s offices in New Delhi on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Senior income tax official Amrendra Kumar said that the Gupta brothers were suspected of finding ways to bring “illicit money” into India that they had earned abroad. Meanwhile, South Africa’s anti-graft watchdog has also accused the Gupta brothers of utilising their friendship with Zuma to influence policy and amass wealth.

Who are the Guptas?

According to reports, the three Gupta brothers, who are all in their 40s now, went to South Africa in the early 1990s and built a commercial empire stretching from computers to mining and media. Earlier in the month of February, as part of an investigation into their dealings, the South African police raided Gupta properties. The brothers were have been provided ‘Z’ category security by the Uttarakhand government. As per reports, they own a property in Dehradun, including a palatial house in the city’s Curzon Road locality. All the three were given ‘Y’ category security by the Congress government, however, last year the BJP regime upgraded it.

Principal Secretary (Home) Anand Bardhan was quoted by the Indian Express as saying that the Gupta brothers have been provided ‘Y’ category security for quite a few years. And after review and analysis by the state government, the security was upgraded in June-July last year to ‘Z’ category. Of the three brothers, Ajay and Atul are currently being provided ‘Z’ category security. He said that “the Guptas had to pay for the security”.

Why is Gupta family in thick of controversy?

The Gupta brothers have been accused of holding and using enormous political influence in South Africa. They were alleged to have tried to “capture the state” to advance their own business interests. As per the report, Zuma’s link with the Guptas was considered as one of the reasons for him being forced to resign before the 2019 general election. However, the Guptas and Zuma have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.