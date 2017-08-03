I-T raids on Karnataka minister: Why D K Shivakumar is important for Congress

I-T raids on Karnataka minister: Political slugfest had erupted on Wednesday after Income Tax Department had conducted searches at 64 locations and properties linked to Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with a tax evasion case.

I-T raids on Karnataka minister: Political slugfest had erupted on Wednesday after Income Tax Department had conducted searches at 64 locations and properties linked to Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with a tax evasion case. Shivakumar has been looking into the staying of 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat at Eagleton resort near Bengaluru. Around Rs 10 crore cash has been recovered during the raids at various properties linked to the minister, I-T officials were quoted as saying. Rs 7.9 crore cash has been recovered from Delhi, about Rs 2.23 crore has been found at locations in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year, as per PTI report.

It has been learnt that the 55-year-old Energy Minister minister holds significance as Congress is seeking to retain Karnataka where BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah wants make inroads. When these ministers were shifted from Gujarat ahead of August 8 Rajya Sabha polls to prevent alleged poaching by BJP, Congress high command was look for a strong minister to oversee the their staying.

He had protected Congress MLAs from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and in poll campaigns in hostile territory for the Congress — like the Gowda heartland in south Karnataka controlled by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and his sons.

Shivakumar is a controversial figure and many call his “aggression and devil-may-care attitude” to those who do not swear allegiance to him, according to IE report.

He had even held powerful Urban Development portfolio in the Chief Minister S M Krishna-led Congress government between 1999-2003.