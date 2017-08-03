I-T raids on Karnataka Minister: Lalu Prasad Yadav attacks PM Narendra Modi, says India is witnessing undeclared emergency

I-T raids on Karnataka Minister: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over I-T raids at several locations and properties linked to Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with a tax evasion case. (ANI image)

I-T raids on Karnataka Minister: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over I-T raids at several locations and properties linked to Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with a tax evasion case, according to ANI. The former Bihar Chief Minister claimed that undeclared emergency-like situation prevailed in the country. He has said that 75 per cent of undeclared emergency has been imposed in the country. Taking jibe at PM Modi over recent raids carried out by law enforcement agencies on politicos across the country, the former Railway Minister asked why there were no raids being carried out at locations of Adani and other affluent industrialists. In his satirical style of oratory, Yadav said black money has been roaming around but PM is after political leaders. Flaying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking away from Grand Alliance of JD(U), Congress and RJD, Yadav said ‘Namo sharnam gachhami’. Meanwhile, Yadav appeared at CBI Court in Ranchi for hearing in connection with fodder scam case.

Earlier, Yadav claimed that PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah orchestrated the CBI raids today to politically finish him, PTI reported on July 7. He had also made a strong defence in the case related to giving two hotels of IRCTC on the lease when he was railways minister. “The CBI raids have been orchestrated by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to politically finish me… Fansi ke fande par latak jayenge par tumko kamyab nahi hone denge (Ready to get hanged but won’t let you succeed),” Prasad was quoted as saying by PTI.

The RJD chief also had questioned why the CBI was implicating Tejaswi, who was a minor at the time when the allotment of IRCTC hotels at Puri and Ranchi were made to private persons and his wife Rabri Devi, who did not hold any public office then. Defending himself in the matter, Prasad denied any link between the sale of land in Patna and giving two IRCTC hotels at Ranchi and Puri on the lease, the report said.