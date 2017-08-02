I-T raids on Karnataka minister: Arun Jaitley says DK Shivakumar torn papers at resort

Jaitley said in Parliament that it is a protocol to take the statement of the person, against whom the searches are conducted. (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said I-T raids were conducted at 39 locations linked to Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday. The officers searched the premises of the minister and his associates. Jaitley also said that it is a protocol to take the statement of the person, against whom the searches are conducted, Jaitley said in Parliament. “He (the minister) was at the resort and tearing up papers and documents. We recovered those papers as well, ” Jaitley said. However, he also urged the opposition in the Parliament not to link the raid with Gujarat election, but with economic offence. As per PTI reports, Rs. 7.5 crore in cash has been found in the minister’s Delhi home, officials said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said in the wake of the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat, the BJP was using the central agencies to conduct raids. Kharge said, “Just to defeat one Rajya Sabha candidate, they are doing all this, but they will not be successful,” as per ANI. According to a Times Now report, it is learnt that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi spoke to the Karnataka Chief Minister and asked him to fight back.”

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said raids were politically motivated. He also added that there is clear involvement of the Centre in these raids. The chief minister also alleged political vendetta, adding the state won’t be afraid of such tactics, as per CNN News18.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also lashed out at Centre, asking it to conduct raids on residences of those people from (BJP), who are offering Rs 15 crore (to the MLAs). Shivakumar, who is Karnataka Energy Minister, is being investigated for tax evasion. A team of I-T officials, along with personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrived today morning at the Eagleton Golf Resort where 44 Congress lawmakers have been staying for last four days.