I-T officials seize Rs 18 lakh in new banknotes, 2 kg of gold bars in searches against son, relatives of TN chief secy

IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai earlier in the day. (ANI)

The Income Tax department, after a day long search, at the premises of Tamil Nady Chief secretary P Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai. During the raid, Rs 18 lakh in new banknotes, 2 kg of gold bars were recovered during searches against son and relatives. Earlier on the day, in a major crackdown on black money, Income Tax department on conducted a raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai. As per reports, five officials of I-T department conducted raid at Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar.

I-T Department officials also conducted raid at the office of Rao. The CRPF and Tamil Nadu police personnel were also reported to present at the spot. Tamil Nadu government had appointed Rao as State Chief Secretary. As per reports, searches were conducted in connection with its tax evasion probe against the son and few other relatives of Rao. The raids that started earlier this morning a at various places in the state and neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. A senior official said that a total of 13 premises are being searched and premises connected to Rao’s son and other relatives are part of the operation.

The I-T department had recently seized a total of 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs.96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen — J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.