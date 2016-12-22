I-T officials raid at TN chief secretary Rammohan Rao concludes, 40 documents seized

The son of the senior official have also admitted to a Rs 5 crore secret income. (ANI)

The raid by income tax officials at Tamil Nadu Chief secretary Rammohan Rao’s house in Chennai concluded today morning, which had started yesterday. At least Rs 30 lakh and 5 kg gold were recovered from his residence and 40 documents were also seized after the raid. As per reports, at least five officials of I-T department had conducted raid at Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar of the state capital and the son of the senior official have also admitted to a Rs 5 crore secret income.

They also conducted raid at the office of Rao. It has been learned that CRPF and Tamil Nadu police personnel were also present at the spot. Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu Government had appointed Rao as State Chief Secretary. The searches were conducted in connection with its tax evasion probe against the son and few other relatives of Rao, said some reports.

The raids that began yesterday morning were on at various places in the state and neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. “A total of 13 premises are being searched,” a senior official said, adding the premises connected to Rao’s son and other relatives were part of the operation.

The I-T department recently seized a total of 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs.96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen — J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem. The big fish is said to be Reddy, a contractor and who has executed works for the Tamil Nadu government.

A political slugfest had erupted over the development with DMK dubbing it as ‘disgrace’ to the state. “IT raids at Chief Secy residence is a disgrace to the state, perhaps for the first time a raid is conducted at a Chief Secretary’s place in Tamil Nadu,” party treasurer MK Stalin said.