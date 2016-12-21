 I-T dept searches on Tamil Nadu CS P Rama Mohana Rao’s son, kin in tax evasion probe case

The Income Tax department today conducted searches at over a dozen locations in connection with its tax evasion probe against the son and few other relatives of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao. (IE)

The searches that began as early as 6:00 AM are on at various places in the state and neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

“A total of 13 premises are being searched,” a senior official said, adding the premises connected to Rao’s son and other relatives are part of the operation.

It is understood that the official residence of the Chief Secretary in the state capital here has also been brought under the said operation.

Rao was appointed the top state bureaucrat in June this year by the state government.

The searches, they said, are related to the department’s probe in the biggest haul of cash and gold here post demonetisation, in which over Rs 142 crore unaccounted assets have been recovered so far.

The total seizure in the case is over Rs 170 crore in a single case related to action against sand mining operators in the state and few others including S Reddy, who was also on the panel of a religious shrine body.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a money laundering complaint in this case after the tax department shared official documents with the agency.