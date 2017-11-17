I-T Dept raids Sasikala, her relatives’ properties in Chennai’s Poes Garden. (ANI)

Income-Tax Department on Friday raided AIADMK leader Sasikala and her relatives’ properties in Chennai’s Poes Garden. As the IT raids continue, Jaya TV CEO Vivek Jayaraman arrived in there. Sasikala is currently serving her sentence in the disproportionate-assets case.On February 14, 2017, a two-bench Supreme Court jury pronounced her guilty and ordered her immediate arrest in a disproportionate-assets case, effectively ending her Chief Ministerial ambitions. VP Kaliarajan, supporter of TTV Dinakaran supporter and former MLA called these raids as a political vendetta. “This is just political vendetta and targeting of one family,” he said.

Earlier today, another shock came for Sasikala. Madras High Court upheld a trial court order sentencing of her husband M Natarajan to two years imprisonment in a 23-year-old duty evasion case connected to import of a luxury car from the UK. Natarajan was convicted for conspiracy, forgery, cheating and tax evasion by a CBI court in 2010. He had challenged the order. When the pleas came up today, Justice G Jayachandran said there is ample evidence placed before the court by the prosecution to show that these accused were involved in cheating the government by producing forged documents. Dismissing their petitions, the judge directed the trial court to secure the accused and remand them to judicial custody to undergo the remaining period of the sentence, if any, PTI reported.