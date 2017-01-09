I have never touched black money, says Kamal Haasan at the India Today South Conclave

“I still am a reluctant actor – the enticement and the benefits that come with it is so much that I let the animal graze and be free. I hate the idea of being a star though I am not trying to look down on it, ” Kamal Haasan quipped. (PTI)

Kamal Haasan, the iconic actor who began his cinematic journey as a child actor and emerged as a powerhouse of talent, addressed the India Today South Conclave. He was at his candid best, cracking jokes about himself, referring frequently to Charlie Chaplin’s acting style and he went on to even talk about the underworld and black money.

Kamal Haasan further said, “I had decided very early on in life to stay away from the underworld and decided that I will have nothing to do with black money and I think Vincent the camera man has been my role model that helped me take this decision. He was totally against black money and survived in the industry despite the decision, and it is what I have followed in my life too.”

Kamal Haasan also stated, “Parents do say a lot of lies to their children because it is the wrong age for them to answer some of their questions. As an actor, you do say those lies because people keep reminding you of social responsibility. It is a double-edged sword that you have to deal with carefully. I lost quite a lot of friends to cancer. Now I do not smoke on screen.”

Kamal Haasan has won three national awards for his contribution to Indian cinema and has several prestigious international awards to his credit. His portrayal of multi-faceted roles has earned him tremendous respect in the film industry and he is hailed as ”Ulaganayagan” by the cinema industry and his fans.