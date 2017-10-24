I felt roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than US: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Washington DC

On his visit to the US today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan compared the road infrastructure in that country and the one in his state. (ANI)

On his visit to the US today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan compared the road infrastructure in that country and the one in his state. Indicating that he was not left much impressed by the state of roads in Washington DC, Chouhan said, “When I got down at Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than those in the US.” He was addressing a press conference in Washington DC.

Chouhan is in Washington DC on a six-day visit to the US. While meeting members of USISP Forum, CM sought the opportunity to showcase the investment opportunities offered by Madhya Pradesh. He also praised the bigggest tax reform in the country, GST saying, ” India today is on the cusp of great economic progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. GST is a game changing tax reform.” He further added, “One Nation, One Tax, One Market is a dream come true for any investor. GST has made life simpler for businesses in India.”

Revealing his governemnt’s achievements in the sector, Chouhan said, “We’ve constructed 1.75 lakh km (approx) of roads in MP. Have connected all villages with roads.”

Further emphasising on the effect of post GST era, Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is at the center of India and the focus of the government is on the logistics that would bring a lot of opportunities for the state. “Madhya Pradesh being at the centre of India, our focus on logistics would bring lot of opportunities for the state in the post GST era,” he said during a session organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and CII today.

During his six-day visit to Washington D.C., Chouhan visited the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. today. His visit is aimed to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh. Tomorrow he is expected to hold a series of meetings with Amazon representatives until lunch. In the evening, he will be attending a ‘Friends of MP’ interactive session at the Indian Consulate in New York, followed by dinner. On Friday, Chouhan will again be attending a series of one-to-one meetings and will depart for Mumbai from Newark Airport on Saturday, as reported by ANI.