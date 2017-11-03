I am neither Indian nor Pakistani, but human being first: Pak girl

Mumtaz, her sister Fatima Bibi and Hina were lodged in Amritsar’s Central Jail for the last 11 years, jail officials said. (IRCTC website)

An 11-year-old Pakistani girl, who was repatriated to Pakistan after being born and brought up in the Amritsar Central Jail, said that she feels she is neither an Indian nor a Pakistani but a human being first. India today repatriated to Pakistan nine fishermen and four civilian prisoners along with the girl. Among the Pakistani nationals repatriated were two sisters Fatima Bibi, 42, and Mumtaz, 29. Fatima Bibi’s 11- year-old daughter Hina was also sent back. Mumtaz, her sister Fatima Bibi and Hina were lodged in Amritsar’s Central Jail for the last 11 years, jail officials said. On her release from prison, Hina said she has no words to express her joy.

Talking to the media, before her repatriation, Hina said, “This is first time I am going to move in free air in India and Pakistan.” “After being freed from jail, I was brought to the Attari border along with my mother and I enjoyed the outer world of India,” she said. She expressed her joy at being able to meet her father in Pakistan. “I feel neither I am an Indian, nor I am a Pakistani but a human being first,” Hina said. While Fatima belongs to Gujranwala, her sister Mumtaz was a resident of Sikandrabad. Hina will see her native place in Pakistan for the first time as she was born and brought up in the jail. Her mother Fatima Bibi was pregnant when she along with Mumtaz were arrested in a drug case, the officials said.

Fatima Bibi and Mumtaz were handed down a ten-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each. Their jail term ended in November, 2015. Fatima Bibi claimed that they were innocent and have no knowledge about the drug recovered in their luggage. “But in the end, I would say, I don’t have any grudge for spending eleven years in an Indian jail, since jail staff and other officials, including police people, were humble and kind enough to all family members and provided all the necessary goods required in the jail life,” she said. On May 8, 2006, the two sisters had boarded the Samjhauta Express en route to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh to visit their maternal uncles, but were arrested at the Attari railway Station for possessing 400 grammes of smack, jail officials said.