I am item girl of BJP, they won elections due to me: Azam Khan

Azam Khan on Thursday morning lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that they don’t have anyone else to talk about. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

One day after his controversial remarks against the Army, former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday morning lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that they don’t have anyone else to talk about, reported news agency ANI. “I am BJP’s item girl, they don’t have anyone else to talk about. They even fought elections here focusing on me,” Azam Khan told the agency. The senior Samajwadi Party leader added that his comments on Wednesday were misconstrued by media and asked how can Army’s morale fall because of him. “My statement was misconstrued by media, how can Army’s morale fall due to me? I am a nobody. Army’s morale fell when PM went to Pak,” he added.

This is not the first time when Azam Khan has attacked BJP. While addressing a rally in Rampur on Tuesday he had referred to “shameful violent happenings” in places such as Kashmir, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bengal. Khan said excesses by security forces had led to “women in some places chopping off the private parts of Army men”. These remarks had come after the Bharatiya Janata Party had asked SP to sack him following his remarks against the Army.

“It has become a fashion in the country to demean the Indian Army in the name of freedom of speech and expression,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said in New Delhi, attacking the SP, Congress and the Left for making statements against the Army. “He has yet again demeaned the Indian Army and I hope his party will sack him,” the BJP leader had said about Azam Khan.

Reacting to Azam’s remarks, expelled party leader Amar Singh said this morning that he should be charged with blasphemy and imprisoned. “Instead of boosting the morale of the soldiers, who are fighting at the border and sacrificing their lives, he is discouraging them by calling them ‘rapists’. He is abusing that India which made him the minister. Why doesn’t he be charged with blasphemy and imprisoned. If he has so much problem with India then why doesn’t he go to Pakistan, the country which they praise all the time,” Amar Singh told ANI.