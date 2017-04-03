I am committed to development of Assam: Baba Ramdev

“Patanjali Ayurved is setting up the Patanjali Herbal and Mega Food Park at Balipara near Tezpur in Sonitpur district. My organisation will build schools, hospitals, gaushalas etc and will create employment opportunities in the state in five years. If we work together, we can achieve it,” Ramdev said. (PTI)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev today said he is committed to development of Assam and his Patanjali Ayurved will build various infrastructure across the state. At a function in the ongoing ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival, Ramdev said “Assam has all qualities and history behind it to be on the top. The government under Sarbananda Sonowal is working hard to make Assam among the top states in the next five years. I am committed to work for the state and have already started it from Tezpur.”

He also performed some yoga asanas to the delight of the audience and made Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo join him in the exercise.