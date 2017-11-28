I am chinnamma of Telangana: Sushma Swaraj at GES 2017

“I have no doubt that under the leadership of PM Modi and President Trump, India and US relations will reach new heights & contribute to global peace & prosperity,” said Sushma Swaraj.

After an exhilarating speech from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, it was the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj who praised gave a speech and she praised PM Modi for his excellent governance. On the city of Hyderabad, she had this to say, “I am chinnamma of Telangana, that’s why I can say that it is a perfect mix of traditionalism and modernisation.” In Telugu, ‘Chinnamma’ means mother’s young sister or a maternal aunt.

While praising PM Modi, Swaraj said, “I have no doubt that under the leadership of PM Modi and President Trump, India and US relations will reach new heights & contribute to global peace & prosperity.”

Swaraj also thanked Ivanka Trump for her presence at the summit. She said, “I would like to thank Ivanka Trump, co-host of this summit.” Sushma Swaraj talked about the energy of young Ivanka and added, “She represents energy & spirit of an entrepreneur that characterizes the youth of today. I am sure her presence will inspire women entrepreneurs from India & across the world.”

Along with Sushma Swaraj, other attendees at the summit were Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce & Industry of India Suresh Prabhu.

Meanwhile, India and Denmark on Tuesday decided to ramp up cooperation in key sectors such as trade and investment, energy and shipping, during talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen.

The external affairs ministry said two ministers held discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. “The discussions between the two ministers focused on the building of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, science and technology, environment and renewable energy, shipping, food processing, healthcare, culture and tourism,” the ministry said.