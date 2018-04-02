Hyderabad: Telugu TV news anchor Radhika Reddy commits suicide; ‘my brain is my enemy’, her suicide note read

Radhika Reddy was working for a Telugu news channel.

A Telugu TV news anchor on Sunday night allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of her residence in Moosapet, a suburb in Hyderabad. The deceased has been identified as Radhika Reddy. She was allegedly suffering from depression.

According to police, Radhika committed suicide at 10:50 pm and a suicide note has been recovered from the incident spot which reads “my brain is my enemy”. In the note, the victim stated that no one was responsible for her death, Kukatpally ACP N Bujanga Rao said. Radhika was 36. She was employed with V6 News — a Telugu-language cable news channel.

Police said that Radhika had gone to her office on Sunday and took this extreme step soon after returning from work. She died on the spot after suffering injuries in the head. Her leg was also fractured.

Police said that the lady anchor had some family dispute with her husband. “She suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot,” Kukatapally Police Station Inspector V Prasanna Kumar said.

Six months ago, Radhika had divorced her husband and had been staying at her parents’ place with her 14-year-old son who is said to be mentally unstable. Reddy was married 12 years ago and had two children.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was found that due to some family issues she was under depression. The anchor’s body was shifted to a state-run hospital and a post-morten will be done today, police said.

Police ruled out any foul play behind the incident. They said that a case has been filed and a probe is underway.