Hyderabad shocker! Student dragged out from bus, hacked to death on way to college

A second-year college student was murdered while he was on his way to appear for an exam in Hyderabad on Monday. The police said that the incident took place at around 8:30 AM when the boy was dragged out of a running bus and was hacked to death with a machete near the Kukatpally traffic police station. The boy was reportedly attacked by four of his neighbours and the police suspect a personal dispute between them as the reason behind his murder.

The suspects reportedly ran away from the spot after killing the boy. However, one of them was caught by traffic police and is currently in police custody. The police have also found that one of the suspects was accused in the rape of a minor.

Police has identified the attackers as B Naveen, E Krishna, Korre Teja and Jilla Mahesh, all of whom are aged between 20 and 22 years. A case has been registered under sections 302 of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act and an investigation is on.

Meanwhile, one of victim’s friends, while speaking to The Hindu, said that the traffic cops who tried to intervene on the attack were scared away by the alleged weapon-wielding killers. “When the police tried to stop the attackers, they scared them with the weapons,” he said.

He said that there was an altercation between the suspects and the deceased a day before the murder which probably led to the incident.

The victim’s father was reportedly abused by some miscreants. When he came across one of these guys on Friday, he entered into a verbal exchange which soon turned into a heated argument. Kukatpally police have registered a case of murder and have begun a probe to nab three other suspects who are currently absconding.