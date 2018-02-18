Hyderabad Shocker! MBA students hangs self during video call with friend

In a tragic incident, an MBA student hanged herself during a video call with her boyfriend at a hostel in Hyderabad. The incident happened at the private hostel in the city’s Kompally area on Saturday night

Hanisha Chowdhary, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, resorted to the extreme step while talking to her boyfriend Dakshit Patel. She was then rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A police officer said they have recovered the girl’s mobile phone and were investigating the cause of the suicide. Chowdhary had joined the MBA course at the college near Kompally last year.

As per The Indian Express, Hanisha hanged herself during a video call with her boyfriend. An official from Petbasheerbad police station said that the girl was apparently homesick and they were interrogating her boyfriend. Police said that they had recovered the woman’s mobile phone and were investigating the cause. Hanisha’s body was shifted to Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad for conducting postmortem examination.

Another shocker came from Hyderabad earlier this month when a BITS Pilani student was found hanging at its campus hostel. The 21-year-old engineering student of BITS Pilani had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in the institute’s Hyderabad campus. The deceased’s name was Raghav Shantaram and he was from Chennai. He was a third-year student in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Raghav was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by a friend at around 1:45 PM on February 5. Some of his friends told police that he had failed in one subject. However, it is not clear that this is the reason. As per a report, Raghav went to his room after watching a cricket match. In the afternoon when one of his friends knocked on the door, there was no response. When the door was broke open, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used a blanket. No suicide note was found.