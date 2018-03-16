Hyderabad Shocker! Another youth commits suicide during video call over ‘love failure’

Hyderabad: Boy kills self after break-up with his girlfriend

Hyderabad: Less than a month after a girl pursuing MBA from Anantapur committed suicide during a video call, another similar incident has surfaced from Hyderabad. In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old ITI student took the extreme step while talking to his female friend over a WhatsApp video call. As per media reports, Ajmeera Sagar ended his life by hanging himself after his alleged breakup with his the girl. A video clip of the incident has also gone viral in which the man can be seen hanging himself after a brief conversation wherein he is heard saying that he is ending his life and the girl telling him not to do so.

Sagar, who used to live in Hyderabad with his elder sister in a rented house, used her sister’s saari to hang himself. As per reports, Sagar was home alone when he committed suicide. The police have recovered the video of the incident as well. Reportedly, his body was found out by the landlord after which the incident was reported at the Neredmet Police Station limit of Cyberabad. A case has been filed under Section 174 CrPC and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Earlier in February this year, 24-year-old B Haneesha Chowdary from Anantapur committed suicide inside her college hostel room when she was on a video call with her rumoured boyfriend. In yet another incident, which took place in January this year, a 19-year-old intermediate student allegedly shot himself during a WhatsApp video call with his girlfriend in Patna.