Hyderabad molestation accused sent to jail

The DCP added that both accused were brought to Hayathnagar police station and were were found to be drunk. (ANI)

The two accused who were trying to molest a 14-year old schoolgirl in Hyderabad has been sent to three-day imprisonment on the basis of a video footage. According to Hyderabad West DCP, one of the accused is a software engineer and the other a private employee. According to him, two persons, who were on a vehicle, passed a comment and also tried to touch her.

They also later fled away from the scene. Two persons had seen the girl when she was walking home inon the city outskirts yesterday. The two accused, who were reportedly drunk, stopped their car seeing her.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal, one of the accused Ramesh got down from his car and tried to abduct the girl by pushing her inside the car. However, the victim raised alarm, following which a passer-by rushed toward her. On seeing him approaching, the accused then got into the car and fled. Few locals and policemen then gave them the chase and caught them, he added.

The DCP added that both accused were brought to Hayathnagar police station and were found to be drunk. Both were formally arrested today.

You may also like to watch this video

This incident comes days after mass molestation in Bengaluru on the New-Year eve.

(With inputs from PTI)