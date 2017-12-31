Hyderabad metro train develops technical snag, services affected for almost 1 hour

The movement of trains was stopped between Ameerpet and Mettuguda for almost an hour.

Hyderabad metro train developed a technical snag on Sunday, which led to the disruption of services for some time. Confirming the same, an official of the Hyderabad metro said that the train had developed a technical snag at Ameerpet in the morning. The metro was then safely taken to the nearby Prakash Nagar station and parked there in order to give way to the trains from both sides.

The movement of trains was stopped between Ameerpet and Mettuguda for almost an hour and the tracks were thoroughly checked as a precautionary measure before the services resumed. The first phase of the Hyderabad metro project was inaugurated on November 28 between Miyapur and Nagole on a 30-km stretch. Earlier on Saturday, over 32.25 lakh passengers took the services of metro rail in last one month, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said NVS Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that passenger figures were slowly stabilising and it is expected to stabilise in two months. He added that on an average one lakh passengers are traveling every day by metro. Answering a question, he also said that Rs 16,511 crore had been spent on Hyderabad Metro rail project till now by the concessionaire L&T and the Telangana Government.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 30-km stretch of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole. After its completion, the network covering a total distance of about 72 km in three corridors, will be the world’s largest public-private partnership project in the metro sector. Currently, tickets in Hyderabad metro are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 60. The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of about two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km.

The Telangana Government has also introduced the facility of the smart card which can be used for multiple modes of transport in future. “We will be issuing smart cards worth Rs 200 each for commuters. They can top up the card. For a single journey, we will issue tokens that would allow them to board the train,” a senior L&T Metro Rail official was quoted as saying by PTI.