Hyderabad Metro ticket sale to start at 6 am; from last train to much more, here are all the details

The newly inaugurated Hyderabad Metro rail on Friday announced that its business day will start at 6:00 am and will end services at 10:00 pm. The first phase of the Hyderabad Metro rail project started for the public this week. In an official statement, the Hyderabad Metro said,”The business day starts at 0600 hours and ends at 2200 hours.” The sale of tickets will also start at 6:00 am at all metro stations and the last metro of the day would be 10:00 pm from Nagpole, Miyapur and Ameerpet station, the statement added. The last ticket sale takes place 30 minutes prior to the departure of the last train from the respective stations, the release said. The Hyderabad Metro Rail opened for public on November 29, with the passengers describing their first-time travel by it as a “convenient, comfortable and awesome experience”.

The metro rail commenced its operations between Miyapur and Nagole, having a total distance of 30 km and 24 stations, the concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before it inaugurated the first phase of the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project at the Miyapur station. After launching the 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole, Modi took a ride on the train on its inaugural run. The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially which would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao had said.

A mobile app named ‘T Savari’ for metro passengers was launched by Modi, who was also given a power-point presentation on the project at Miyapur station. The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd has fixed a minimum of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail project is the first ‘transit-oriented development’ (TOD) project that will exploit the real estate and earn revenue by leasing out commercial and office spaces inside and outside the metro stations across the city, an official statement said. The rapid transit project has been planned with two components – stations along the elevated metro rail system and TOD branded ‘Hyderabad Next’.

Depending on the city’s appetite, ‘Hyderabad Next’ will be developed with various assets like office and retail spaces, hospitality, healthcare, and mixed-use facilities, the statement said. As many as 546 security personnel from private security service agencies will man the metro stations on the Miyapur-Nagole stretch, and they will be working under three uniformed police officials per station in each shift, it added.