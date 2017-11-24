Hyderabad Metro ticket prices to be notified soon, says Telangana Chief Secretary SP Singh

HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy had earlier said large-scale public space creation and high quality street level facilities were being developed at Miyapur. (Image by L&T Metro Rail)

The ticket prices for the Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28, will be notified in a day or two, Telangana Chief Secretary SP Singh said today. The transit system will be thrown open to public from November 29, Singh said. “The proposal for pricing is ready. The concessionaire has already submitted it. The departments concerned have also discussed it. The prices will be notified in a day or two once our Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) clears it,” Singh told PTI. As per an earlier government notification in 2011, the basic fare for up to 2 km was fixed at Rs 8. However, the present price is expected to go up given the current circumstances, a senior official of the Municipal Administration department said. “We will be issuing smart cards also for Rs 200 each for commuters. They can top up the card. For a single journey, we will issue tokens which would allow them to board the train,” a L&T Metro Rail Limited official had said. HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy had earlier said large-scale public space creation and high quality street level facilities were being developed at Miyapur in particular and at all the 24 Metro stations in the inaugural 30 km stretch of the first phase of the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project.

Replying to a query, Singh said they expect about 40 per cent of the motorised transport users may opt for Metro Rail for travelling. “Once all the three lines are functional, then you can have definitely 30 to 40 per cent of the motorised users likely to be shifted to Metro Rail,” he said. The prime minister will inaugurate the 30-km-long first phase of the HMR project on the coming Tuesday. Modi, along with US President Donald Trump’s advisor and daughter, Ivanka Trump, will also attend the inaugural session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held from November 28 to 30 here.