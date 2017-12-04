Hyderabad Metro: Record 2.4 lakh commuters travel on Sunday

A record 2.4 lakh passengers travelled by the Hyderabad Metro rail on Sunday, the highest number since its launch last week.

A record 2.4 lakh passengers travelled by the Hyderabad Metro rail on Sunday, the highest number since its launch last week. “2.4 lakh passengers travelled by Hyderabad Metro today,” L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, the concessionaire developing the 72-km elevated metro project, said. It is the highest number (of travellers) so far since the commencement of commercial operations of metro rail, which began on November 29. The Hyderabad Metro Rail had received an overwhelming response with over two lakh passengers travelling on the opening day of its commercial operations. With people continuing to throng metro rail, the services were running jam packed.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, touted as the world’s largest public-private partnership of its kind, was opened to public on November 29 between Miyapur and Nagole, a total distance of around 30 kms, covering 24 stations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 72-km long elevated metro project at Miyapur station on November 28. According to HMR officials, majority of the passengers travelled for their work purpose. HMRL is establishing feeder services, including buses from the metro stations, where it is also developing parking areas, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said. The metro train services are operational from 6 am to 10 pm. L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd has fixed a minimum of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 kms.