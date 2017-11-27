Hyderabad Metro Rail: Route, Ticket Fares, Smart Card, Map; all you need to know

Hyderabad Metro Rail: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro rail on Tuesday. (Website)

Hyderabad Metro Rail: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro rail on Tuesday. PM Modi along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a metro ride and travel from Miyapur to Kukatpally. The project has overcome many hurdles such as default by the first concessionaire Maytas Infra-led consortium and subsequent developments, crucial land acquisition by the state government and logjam for some time over route alignment, among others. But that is all in the past, and the system is set to turn into a boon for the residents of the city. Notably, the trains have received special attention to ensure comfort, speed and safety. Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each train. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would also start feeder services for the metro, a report says. Under the project, sky-walks will be also be built connecting the stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices, Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao said. Asked about the deadline for the completion of the entire project, Rao said it should be ready in one year’s time.

The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has already installed sophisticated CCTV cameras at all the stations and in trains. HMRL’s Managing Director N V S Reddy earlier said that several measures have been taken up to ensure a comfortable travel for the disabled people also. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited was formulated in May 2007.

The 30-km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 2.15 pm tomorrow at Miyapur station. The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5.30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao said on Saturday.

According to news, the Hyderabad metro rail is the most innovative and largest such project in the world in public private partnership (PPP) mode. The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 kms.

A smart card was launched on Saturday for metro rail passengers. The card would be used for multiple modes of transport in future, according to reports. A mobile app (named ‘T Savari’) would also be launched for the benefit of passengers, Rao said.