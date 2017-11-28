Hyderabad Metro Rail: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan dismisses social media rumours of his resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Hyderabad Metro on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan today dismissed social media posts that claimed he has resigned over an alleged violation of protocol pertaining to the Metro Rail inauguration and lodged a police complaint.

The Mayor has dismissed the social media posts on his resignation and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police seeking to identify and to initiate serious action against those who have posted misguiding information regarding his ‘resignation’, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) release said.

Rammohan said some persons have posted false news claiming that he is upset over his name missing from the Hyderabad Metro Rail inauguration plaque since he belongs to a backward community.

“But there is no truth in such social media posts,” he said.

Police said they are verifying the complaint.

The first phase of the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project was inaugurated at the Miyapur station here today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.