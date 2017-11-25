Hyderabad metro: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate it on 28th November; check fares, ticket prices, stations and timings

The metro rail services would begin from 6 AM on November 29 on the 30-kilometre Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur section, a day after its inauguration. (Image by L & T Metro Rail)

The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd today announced fares for the Hyderabad metro, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28. The metro rail services would begin from 6 AM on November 29 on the 30-kilometre Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur section, a day after its inauguration. The fare starts from a minimum of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km, the LTMRHL said in a release.

The fare is Rs 15 for a distance of more than two km and upto four km.

It is Rs 25 for distance of more than four km and upto six km.

The fare is Rs 30 for a distance of more than six km and upto eight km.

The fare is Rs 35 for a distance of more than eight km and upto 10 km.

The fare is Rs 40 for a distance more than 10 km and upto 14 km.

It is Rs 45 for a distance of more than 14 km and upto 18 km.

The fare is Rs 50 for a distance of more than 18 km and upto 22 km.

It is Rs 55 for a distance of more than 22 km and upto 26 km, the release added.