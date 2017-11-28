Hyderabad Metro Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new service, take ride along with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad Metro Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail today.

Hyderabad Metro Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail today. The 30 km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by PM Modi at 2:15 pm at Miyapur station. However, its commercial operations will start from tomorrow. During its inaugural run, Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back. The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand. The minimum fare set by the metro is Rs 10 for a distance of up to two km and the maximum fare is Rs 60. Moreover, each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic. A mobile application, ‘T Savari’ would also be launched. The app provides a quick interface for metro services. After the inauguration PM Modi will attend the GES summit 2017.

Track latest updates of Hyderabad Metro Live Updates:

8:11 am: Hyderabad police ensured updates for commuters in the city today giving them traffic suggestions.

7:35 am: Arrangements were reviewed for the inauguration of Hyderabad Metro Rail at Miyapur Metro Station on Monday.

Minister @KTRTRS reviewed the arrangements for inauguration of #HyderabadMetro Rail by Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi Ji tomorrow at Miyapur Metro Station. MA&UD, @hmrgov & @ltmhyd Officials were also present. pic.twitter.com/E17usmkKau — Min IT, Telangana (@MinIT_Telangana) November 27, 2017

7:30 am: Arrangements were checked at the Miyapur station before the inauguration of Hyderabad metro on Monday.

As only few hours left for the launch of #HyderabadMetro Rail, arrangements at Miyapur Metro station being reviewed by MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/DklIwQcVGQ — Min IT, Telangana (@MinIT_Telangana) November 27, 2017

7:25 am: The much awaited Hyderabad Metro will be inaugurated today.

Marking the Start of a Transport Revolution#HyderabadMetroRail pic.twitter.com/pusW45o11K — Hyderabad Metro Rail (@hmrgov) November 27, 2017

7:22 am: The 30 km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by the prime minister at 2:15 pm tomorrow at Miyapur station. Its commercial operations would start the day after.

7:19 am: During its inaugural run, Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back.

7:17 am: The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand.