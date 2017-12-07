Hyderabad Metro fares slashed by up to 10 per cent; see how you can benefit

A week after its launch, Metro has come up with a scheme to ease the burden on its customers’ pocket. (Image: IE)

Hyderabad Metro fares: A week after its launch, Metro has come up with a scheme to ease the burden on its customers’ pocket. This new scheme will allow commuters to get a discount of 10 per cent on all trips made through the metro. As per the announcement made by Metro Rail Administrator (Concessionaire – L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, commuters who are using smart cards will get a discount of 10 per cent on all trips. However, the discount won’t be available on tokens. The scheme is to encourage customers to use Smart cards, as it is hassle free and puts big amounts in the metro’s pockets well in advance. Earlier, in the last month, a top-up was offered to commuters buying a smart card worth Rs 200. In its statement, an official had said, “We will be issuing smart cards worth Rs 200 each for commuters. They can top up the card. For a single journey, we will issue tokens which would allow them to board the train.” The Smart cards charged with 200 rupees will have Rs 100 for the security deposit.

Metro fare has been fixed keeping in mind its accessibility across all categories of people. The minimum fare starts at Rs 10 and maximum fare at Rs 60. Rs 10 is chargeable for a distance of up to two kilometers, while Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 kilometers. Moreover, the Tokens and Smart cards can be purchased from any metro station. On 29th November, Hyderabad Metro Rail was launched for the public and had registered a very welcoming response. Commuters were elated with their first-time metro experience. The passengers had described the travel as “convenient, comfortable and an awesome experience.” The Metro began its operations covering a total distance of 30 km and 24 stations between Miyapur and Nagaole. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself had taken a ride on the train on its inaugural day. The metro is spacious with high-end coaches and with a mass rapid transit system. Besides, a metro application named ‘T-Savari’ was launched by the Prime Minister for the metro passengers.

After the metro launch, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shivanand Nimbargi had said, they are proud to build a world-class consumer friendly metro service. “Every project has its own share of challenges and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited has had its fair share, but despite all those, we have built a world-class, consumer-friendly metro service that will be a benchmark for other metro rails in the country.”