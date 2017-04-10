Hyderabad: Descendants of last Nizam want jewellery be brought out from RBI vault, threat indefinite fast if demand not met

Jewellery of Hyderabad’s last Nizam Usman Ali Khan.

The descendent of the last Nizam of Hyderabad Usman Ali Khan has demanded that all his jewellery be kept at a museum in the city rather than at Reserve Bank of India, a report by ‘The Times of India’has said. Currently, all his jewellery are in the possession of the central bank.

Even as the people of the city got two opportunities to have a look at these jewels, they have been kept at the RBI for the security purpose by the government. But now, the grandson of the last Nizam has demanded that jewellery is kept in Hyderabad as they are the unique sign of the Nizam. As of now all valuables of Nizam Usman Ali Khan are being kept in Salarjung museum of the Andhra Pradesh capital.

Holding a press conference, Nizam’s grandson Shahmat Jah and his great grandson Himayath Ali Mirza told journalists that if their demand of keeping these valuables after getting them out from RBI’s vault is not met, then the entire family will sit on indefinite fast.

Himayath Ali Mirza further said that the family will also meet state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the matter to press their demand. He further said that the jewellery belongs to Hyderabad and should stay in the city itself.

The descendants of Nizam have also planned to move to the Supreme Court on the issue. Only the time will tell whether the jewellery worth Rs 272 crore will be continued to be kept in the central bank or will be brought out to be kept in Hyderabad or not.